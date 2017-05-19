Armenia economy, investment acting minister presents report to President (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – The acting Minister of Economic Development and Investments of Armenia, Suren Karayan, on Friday had a work meeting with President Serzh Sargsyan.

At the talk, Karayan presented a report on the results achieved and the work to be conducted toward increasing exports from, and drawing investments to, Armenia, the press office of the President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The report included the ministry’s activities in tourism industry.

President Sargsyan, in turn, gave relevant instructions.