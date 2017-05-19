Armenia FM: Minsk Group co-chairs’ non-standard statement clearly indicates guilty party

YEREVAN. – Acting Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian on Friday met with Council of Europe (CoE) Secretary General Thorbjørn Jagland, in Cyprus.

They discussed Armenia’s engagement in this organization, and reflected on the Armenia-CoE action plan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia press service informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The CoE secretary general lauded the productive cooperation between Armenia and his organization.

Separately, Nalbandian informed Jagland on the results of the parliament election that was conducted in Armenia in April. In this connection, he appreciated the international partners’ contribution to the democratic and electoral reforms in the country.

Also, the acting FM briefed the CoE secretary general on the ongoing efforts, by Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries (Russia, US, and France), toward achieving a pacific resolution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

“By rejecting the creation of a mechanism for investigation [of ceasefire violations], Azerbaijan wishes to evade its accountability for the periodic ceasefire violations,” the acting FM of Armenia stressed, in this regard. “But the non-standard statement, which the three co-chairs issued yesterday, clearly points out the guilty party.”