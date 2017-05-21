News
CEC announces number of Yerevan Council seats 3 political forces received
14:57, 21.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The Central Electoral Commission (CEC) of Armenia on Sunday distributed the seats of the new Yerevan Council.

Pursuant to the CEC decision, the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) will have 46 seats, the opposition Yelk (Way Out) Bloc of Parties will have 14 members, and the opposition Yerkir Tsirani (Apricot Country) Party will have 5 mandates in the new council of Armenia’s capital city.

According to the final results of the Yerevan city council election, which was conducted on May 14, the RPA received 71.25 percent, or 240,034 votes; Yelk garnered 21 percent, or 70,730 votes; and Yerkir Tsirani got 7.75 percent, or 26,107 votes.

Voter turnout was 40.99 percent, or 345,146 of the eligible voters.

Solely these three political forces were vying for seats in the Yerevan city council. Its new members will elect the next Mayor of Yerevan, by a majority.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
