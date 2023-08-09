Which political party Yerevan residents will vote for the most in upcoming municipal election?

Aram Navasardyan, director of the Gallup International Association in Armenia, presented at Wednesday’s press conference the results of their latest survey conducted among Yerevan residents for the Council of Elders’ elections to be held on September 17.

He mentioned that this survey was conducted until August 5.

To note, former mayor Hayk Marutyan on Tuesday announced that he also will run in these elections.

As per the aforesaid survey results, 9.3% of the respondents indicated that they will vote for the ruling Civil Contract Party candidate Tigran Avinyan, 3.7% noted Hayk Marutyan, 2.8% for the opposition "Armenia" bloc, 2.2% for the European Party of Armenia candidate Karen Sargsyan, 2.2 percent to Country to Live party candidate Mane Tandilyan, 2 percent to Bright Armenia Party candidate Davit Khazhakyan, 1.4 percent to Public Voice Party candidate Artak Galstyan, 1.2 percent to the former ruling Republican Party of Armenia, 1. 1 percent to Victory Party candidate Viktor Mnatsakanyan, 0.9 percent to Republic Party candidate Artak Zeynalyan, 0.7 percent to the Strength of the Homeland party, 0.7 percent to United Armenia Party candidate Yervand Tarverdyan, 0.4 percent to Fair Armenia Party candidate, Norayr Norikyan, and 0.1 percent to the Prosperous Armenia Party.

A total of 19.2 percent respondents said they will not vote in the elections, 11 percent said they will not vote for anyone, 33.4 percent could note answer, and 5.7 percent did not answer this question.

Turning to the question about holding fair elections, 16.1 percent of respondents said unequivocally that there will be fair elections, 28.9 percent answered "yes," 19.5 percent said "no," and 32.1 percent said "definitely no."

According to Navasardyan, if these responses are added together, it turns out that around 55 percent of the respondents do not trust the holding of fair elections Yerevan Council of Elders.