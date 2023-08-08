News
Who are included in ex-mayor Hayk Marutyan's political team for Yerevan Council of Elders’ election?
Who are included in ex-mayor Hayk Marutyan's political team for Yerevan Council of Elders’ election?
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Former mayor Hayk Marutyan announced today that he will run in the elections of the Yerevan Council of Elders, slated for September 17.

He will head the electoral list of the National Progress Party.

Although the deadline for submitting the respective documents and electoral lists to the Central Electoral Commission of Armenia is Sunday, there are reports in the media about Marutyan's possible political teammates in these elections.

Izabella Abgaryan, a member of the Yerevan Council of Elders, was the first to announce on Facebook her inclusion in Marutyan's team.

There are reports in the press that the aforesaid electoral list also includes another member of the Yerevan Council of Elders, Ernest Avanesov, and the former deputy director of Greening and Environmental Protection community non-profit organization, Kristina Vardanyan.

In an interview with Armenian News-NEWS.am, Avanesov neither denied nor confirmed this information, noting that he will comment on it in a few days.

And we did not manage to contact Vardanyan.

Hayk Marutyan worked with all of them during his years as Mayor of Yerevan. Ties between the Armenian ruling force and Marutyan were broken after the 2020 war. On December 22, 2021, the ruling majority My Step Faction of the Yerevan Council of Elders expressed no confidence in Marutyan, and removed him from the post of mayor.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
