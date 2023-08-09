News
ARF does not find it proper to nominate its own proportional representation list for Yerevan elections
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party does not find it appropriate to nominate its own proportional representation list for the upcoming Yerevan municipal elections. The ARF Supreme Body of Armenia announced this in a statement.

"The Yerevan Council of Elders’ elections scheduled for September 17 are taking place in the conditions of complex geopolitical challenges and threats facing the Republics of Armenia and Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)], our people.

“Due to these circumstances, the ARF approach from the beginning is that the opposition should participate in the elections of the Yerevan Council of Elders with a single [electoral] list.

"Since it was not possible to bring this format to fruition in the preceding period, ARF Dashnaktsutyun does not find it appropriate to nominate its own proportional [representation] list for the elections of the Yerevan Council of Elders.

"After the nominations and the publicizing of the programs of the registered candidates, we will issue an additional statement," the ARF announced.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
