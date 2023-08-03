Yerevan municipal election campaign to kick off on August 23

The election campaign of the Yerevan Council of Elders will begin on August 23. Chairman of the Central Electoral Commission (CEC) of Armenia, Vahagn Hovakimyan, announced this during a press conference Thursday.
"August 3-13 is the nomination phase, 13-18 is the registration phase, and the election campaign begins on the fifth day after the end of the registration period; that is August 23," he said.
The CEC head informed that an invitation was sent to the representatives of electoral bodies of 20 countries to come and observe these elections, and added that a workshop will be held on August 20 with the CEC-accredited reporters.
The election of the Yerevan Council of Elders is slated for September 17, and the respective nominations have started today.