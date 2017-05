Armenian analyst: US leader is radical, Iran president is moderate

Armenian expert says Iran-Azerbaijan railway project hangs in air

Armenian expert: Speaking in sanctions, threat with Iran is passé

Russia PM urges BSEC countries to collaborate with EAEU

Armenian choir to perform during Trump visit to Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem

Netanyahu: Trump is ready to support my peace initiatives

Russian to supply new weapons to Armenia, Belarus and Kazakhstan

Expert: Reelected Iran president is ready for joint projects with Armenia

Trump pays first visit to Israel

Senator McCain repeats: We should throw Turkey ambassador the hell out of US

Citizen, detained in connection with missile system smuggling case, not yet handed over to Armenia

Greek President to visit Turkey for the first time

Armenia acting FM to head for Brussels

CIS border troops announce about security threat to member countries

Russian MFA: US May 18 strike did not hit Syrian government troops

Reuters: Israel makes some concessions to Palestine before Trump visit

US senator offends Lavrov and Putin

Armenia analyst: Azerbaijan understands only punishment

Armenia soldier in satisfactory condition after landmine explosion

Young man, charged with murder of Russian soldier in Gyumri, declines from public defender’s services

Iranian FM: Trump wants to make money of Saudi Arabia.

Thirsty desert snake drinks water from syringe

Armenia villager in satisfactory condition after landmine explosion

23 injured in Bangkok hospital blast

May 22 is International Day for Biological Diversity

Saudi Arabia pledges $100 million to Ivanka Trump-proposed fund

Global oil prices are up

3 climbers die on Mount Everest

Russian Empire officer, whose coffin with his remains was found in Turkey, is identified

Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired from mortar at night

Jordan ready to accept Germany military planes from Turkey

CIA former chief: Trump plays role of “useful idiot” for Moscow

UK to quit Brexit talks with EU?

Trump hopes to visit Egypt soon

Turkey launches visa-free travel with Ukraine

India woman cuts off man’s penis over rape attempt

Taliban attack security outposts in Afghanistan, 20 policemen killed

Mexicans try to lynch Russian, for offensive videos on Internet

North Korea tests new missile

Trump, Saudi king dance traditional sword dance

Pillars collapse at Yerevan police station (PHOTOS)

CEC announces number of Yerevan Council seats 3 political forces received

Armenia to have the world’s longest zip-line (PHOTOS)

Armenia CEC announces Yerevan Council election final results

New York Times: China authorities dispose of CIA agents

Faithful do not allow Armenian church in Singapore to fade away

France racing driver crashes at 370km/h

Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired over 950 shots at night

DR Congo businessman: It will be good to have trade representative, or consul, in Armenia

Ex-president Gül declines from attending Turkey ruling party congress

Canada Armenians, Kurds stage protest against dictatorship of Turkey’s Erdoğan

Google picks best mobile apps for Android operating system

Street food sale banned in Bangkok

Expert: Rouhani’s work will not be easy

Belgian Armenian Chamber of Commerce: Congo is great market for solar panels from Armenia

Nanny from abroad robs Moscow apartment

Ukraine imposes duties on Russian chocolate

Car falls into Yauza River in downtown Moscow

Rogozin: Russia to no longer modernize old weapon samples

Number of Iranian tourists visiting Armenia’s Garni temple grows

Armenia Vice PM: Tourists to be able to visit Garni and Geghard by new road

Moscow police are looking for man, who cried out “Allahu Akbar” in the street

Artsakh soldier posthumously awarded with “For Service in Battle” medal

Ukraine’s Poroshenko arrives in Germany

Tsarukyan bloc members to head 3 standing committees, the rest are chaired by RPA

Armenian National Assembly session ends

Melania Trump refuses to put on headscarf during her visit to Saudi Arabia

Dollar and euro lose ground in Armenia

Human rights organizations outraged by Azerbaijani court ruling on Yunus couple

Armenia president congratulates Rouhani

Assyrian MP of Armenian parliament: Our culture should not suffer from consolidation of municipalities

167 people die in India due to severe heatwave

Opposition Yelk group to support RPA candidate for standing committee on financial affairs

France concerned about Azerbaijan's decision to block access to several news websites

Hassan Rouhani re-elected as Iran president

Marguerite Barankitse: To deny Armenian Genocide is a big mistake

Newspaper: Aliyev to commit suicide?

MP: Political and legal culture important for good elections

Trump arrives in Saudi Aarabia

Political scientist: Erdogan “probes red line”

Armenian girls spend less time on social media, than other Europeans

US authorities preparing to repel attempts to impeach Trump

Karabakh army soldier killed in Azerbaijani fire

Armenian lawmakers electing heads of standing committees

Azerbaijan breached truce over 100 times past night (PHOTO)

Hassan Rouhani leads Iranian presidential elections

Analyst: Minsk Group statement also strong reaction in wake of closure of OSCE Yerevan office

Slow Internet may seriously threaten health

Historian Pavel Chobanyan dies

Oldest American circus closes down

Assange: WikiLeaks will continue distributing materials

Man sets himself alight in downtown Munich

Texas passes resolution recognizing Armenian Genocide (PHOTOS)

Video analysis: Erdoğan’s bodyguards were given command to attack protestors

Armenian PM chairs North-South Road Corridor Governing Council session

Video of casting for Armenian Genocide film to launch at Cannes Festival event

Zangi to be available in UAE in mid-June

European Commission: EU continues to support peaceful solution to Karabakh conflict

MP: Armenia should work with EU on agreements on common aviation area and visa waiver

European Parliament members to visit Armenia next week