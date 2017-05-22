CIS border troops announce about security threat to member countries

Commanders of the border troops of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member countries—which include Armenia—announced about the security threat to these countries.

Press service of the National Security Committee of the Border Service of Kazakhstan announced about the aforesaid, according to RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.

The 77th meeting of the council of the above-said commanders was convened Monday in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

The discussants conferred on the avenues for ensuring the security of the external borders of the Central Asian states.