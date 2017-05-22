News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 22
USD
482.89
EUR
541.32
RUB
8.54
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.89
EUR
541.32
RUB
8.54
Show news feed
CIS border troops announce about security threat to member countries
13:03, 22.05.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Commanders of the border troops of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member countries—which include Armenia—announced about the security threat to these countries. 

Press service of the National Security Committee of the Border Service of Kazakhstan announced about the aforesaid, according to RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.

The 77th meeting of the council of the above-said commanders was convened Monday in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

The discussants conferred on the avenues for ensuring the security of the external borders of the Central Asian states.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian armed forces delegation leaves for Moscow
On Wednesday the delegation will attend the conference dedicated to planning the International Army Games competition...
 CIS countries to create single database of those convicted for committing serious crimes
“After serving their sentence, such persons should not be able to freely cross the borders of our countries without registration and control”…
 Mechanisms for exchange of persons convicted in CIS countries is discussed in Belarus
A delegation from Armenia participated in the meeting of the council of the heads of correctional services of the Commonwealth of Independent States member countries…
 Putin congratulates Armenia President on Victory Day
And the leaders of the other Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries…
 Lukashenko: Monument should be raised to CIS if it resolves Karabakh issue
“Do people live well in Nagorno-Karabakh, being subjected to certain military issues?"
 CIS observation mission: Armenia new Electoral Code nuances exclude repetition of mistakes
We intend to use numerous components of your law also in our countries…
More in topic
All
Armenian analyst: US leader is radical, Iran president is moderate
Theorists were claiming that after Trump’s election as US President, Iranians would elect a more conservative president, but…
 Armenian expert: Speaking in sanctions, threat with Iran is passé
The US aims to strengthen its positions in relations with Iran…
 Netanyahu: Trump is ready to support my peace initiatives
Never before has the first foreign trip of a president of the United States included a visit to Israel...
 Russian to supply new weapons to Armenia, Belarus and Kazakhstan
The full resumption of the plan's implementation is possible in 2018-2019...
Expert: Reelected Iran president is ready for joint projects with Armenia
The formation of bilateral and trilateral cooperation—with Iran’s participation—will increase Armenia’s political role in the region…
 Trump pays first visit to Israel
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news