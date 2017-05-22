News
Armenian expert: Speaking in sanctions, threat with Iran is passé
15:53, 22.05.2017
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Speaking in the language of sanctions and threats with a country like Iran is passé, stated Iranian Studies specialist Vardan Voskanyan, at a press conference on Monday. 

Reflecting on US President Donald Trump’s call to isolate Iran because, in his words, this country supports terrorism, Voskanyan noted as follows: “The US aims to strengthen its positions in relations with Iran. Surely, Tehran has problems with Saudi Arabia, several other Arab countries. But these countries cannot isolate Iran; this is not beneficial to them in political terms, and it is perilous from the military standpoint.”

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
