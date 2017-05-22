News
Netanyahu: Trump is ready to support my peace initiatives
15:19, 22.05.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu assured the US President Donald Trump arrived in Israel from Saudi Arabia, where he spent the first two days of his foreign trip, with readiness to support his regional peace initiatives, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Benjamin Netanyahu greeted Trump alongside Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, and described his visit as "truly historic".

"Never before has the first foreign trip of a president of the United States included a visit to Israel. Israel shares you commitment to peace, we've already made peace with Egypt Jordan. Israel's hand is extended in peace to all our neighbors, including the Palestinians,” he noted, adding "I hope one day an Israeli Prime Minister will be able to fly from Tel Aviv to Riyadh."

