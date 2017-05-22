Killer of Russian Su-24 pilot sentenced to 5 years in prison for unlawful possession of weapons

Alparslan Çelik, who has claimed the responsibility for the murder of Russian pilot Oleg Peshkov, was sentenced to five years in prison in Turkey for unlawful possession of weapons, his attorney, Murat Ustundag, told RIA Novosti.

“The court didn’t consider Çelik's implication in the death of Russian pilot Peshkov. The investigation in respect to him is underway,” the attorney said.

Oleg Peshkov was killed in Syria on 24 November 2015. Turkish F-16 fighter jet downed Russian Su-24 attack aircraft, following which the pilot was shot dead from the ground. The title of Hero of Russia was bestowed upon the killed pilot.

Immediately after the incident, Alparslan Çelik claimed the responsibility for the incident. However, during the investigation he claimed that he didn’t kill the pilot and ordered his subordinates not to fire at Peshkov.

Last April, the Turkish police arrested Çelik for unlawful possession of weapons. During the investigation, he didn’t admit to the charges brought against him.