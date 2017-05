Two UN peacekeepers were killed and another one was wounded in an ambush in Kidal region of Mali on Tuesday, Radio UN reports.

Head of United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA), Mahamat Saleh Annadif, stressed that the attacks on civilians and representatives of security forces—both national and international—have become more frequent.

In his words, they are aimed at undermining the peace and stability in Mali.