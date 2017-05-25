Armenia national postal service to be privatized

YEREVAN. – Haypost, the national postal service of Armenia, and Armenfilm (Hayfilm) film studio will be privatized.

This is noted in the 2017-2020 privatization plan, which was approved at Thursday’s Cabinet session of the government.

To note, the Government Reception House also will be sold.

Arman Sahakyan, head of the Department of State Property Management, said 47 state-owned companies have been submitted for privatization.

The state expects to receive Armenian drams equivalent to approximately US$74 million from the sale of these companies.