News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 25
USD
482.01
EUR
540.96
RUB
8.56
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.01
EUR
540.96
RUB
8.56
Show news feed
House Committee passes resolution condemning Turkey for embassy incident
19:05, 25.05.2017
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

House Foreign Affairs Committee passed resolution condemning the violence against peaceful protests outside the Turkish Ambassador’s residence on May 16.

The document was approved during the May 25 meeting.

Committee Chairman Ed Royce said: “Armed members of President Erdogan’s security detail savagely beat, choked and kicked protesters in an unprovoked assault aimed at silencing these American citizens’ right to free speech and assembly.  This timely resolution sends a clear signal to the Turkish government that we will not allow any foreign government to stifle the rights of our citizens.”

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
More in topic
All
Armenian President receives delegation of European Parliament Committee on Foreign Affairs
Apart from this, the President underscored the importance of inter-parliamentary relations and frequent communication between the deputies...
 Armenian Territorial Administration Minister introduced new governor of Gegharkunik
The acting minister thanked former governor Rafik Grigoryan for the joint work...
 Russian MFA says new UN envoy may move to NY in summer
He will present the candidacy of Nebenzi in the State Duma...
Yelk bloc appoints faction head in Yerevan Council of Elders
Apart from this, Tehmina Vardanyan was elected the faction secretary of Yelk...
 Armenian president has new aide
President of Armenian Serzh Sargsyan on Thursday signed a decree on appointing...
 Garo Paylan: Genocide is committed every day in Turkey
“That crime was committed in Turkey and we should face it in Turkey,” he added...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news