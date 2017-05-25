House Committee passes resolution condemning Turkey for embassy incident

House Foreign Affairs Committee passed resolution condemning the violence against peaceful protests outside the Turkish Ambassador’s residence on May 16.

The document was approved during the May 25 meeting.

Committee Chairman Ed Royce said: “Armed members of President Erdogan’s security detail savagely beat, choked and kicked protesters in an unprovoked assault aimed at silencing these American citizens’ right to free speech and assembly. This timely resolution sends a clear signal to the Turkish government that we will not allow any foreign government to stifle the rights of our citizens.”