Relatives of driver convicted in Russia to visit him on Saturday

YEREVAN. - Relatives of Armenian driver Hrachya Harutyunyan, who was convicted of causing a major traffic accident in Russia that killed 18 people, will visit him on Saturday, Harutyunyan's father-in-law Viktor Martirosyan told Armenian News – NEWS.am.

Viktor Martirosyan noted that he is going to send a letter to the Armenian president with a request to release Hrachya Harutyunyan.

Earlier it was reported that Hrachya Harutyunyan was extradited to Armenia on July 20.

He will serve the remaining sentence in Armenia according to the procedures envisaged by the 1983 convention on the transfer of sentenced persons.

Hrachya Harutyunyan had pleaded guilty to causing a major traffic accident in Russia. The truck he was driving had crashed into a passenger bus in July 2013, killing 18 and injuring 40 people. He was sentenced to six years and nine months in prison.