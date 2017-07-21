Professor: Karabakh’s Gandzasar Monastery will mark 777th anniversary

YEREVAN. - The upcoming Sunday will mark the 777th anniversary since the consecration of Gandzasar Monastery of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Director of the Institute of Literature, Professor Vardan Devrikyan told the aforementioned to journalists on Friday.

According to the professor, the Gadzasar Monastery was built in honor of Gregory the Illuminator.

“On the day of Vardavar, festivities are held in all the churches dedicated to Gregory the Illumiator,” Devrikyan said.

Director of the Institute told journalists that in the years of Karabakh War Vardavar was celebrated in Karabakh, particularly in Gandzasar.

“In 1990-1994, I celebrated all the Vardavar holidays in Nagorno-Karabakh. They reflected to the fullest the reality and the state of mind, which dominated there,” Devrikyan said.