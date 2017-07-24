News
Armenia and Georgia develop relations based on common interests
17:59, 24.07.2017
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Politics

Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, exchanged messages on the occasion of 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Georgia.

In his message, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia notes that the twenty five years are just a drop in the bucket of the centuries-old chronology of our two nations. However, in the modern history of the two countries, that have regained their independence, this past quarter of a century defines an important phase of establishing and enhancing interstate friendly relations, a period that has been filled with significant achievements and successes.

Edward Nalbandian stresses, that Armenia is determined to exert joint efforts in further strengthening and developing the relations based on this traditional ties, adding that it will be possible to make full use of the existing opportunities in a more efficient manner, once the whole potential of our bilateral relations is explored. The Foreign Minister of Armenia highlighted that Armenians of Georgia play a significant role in strengthening the traditionally friendly Armenian-Georgian relations and serves as a bridge between our two countries.

Concluding the message Foreign Minister of Armenia expresses the confidence that through effective cooperation the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and Georgia will continue to make their important contribution to the development of relations between the two countries.

Foreign minister of Georgia notes that over the last two decades, since regaining the independence, Georgia and Armenia have developed relations, based on mutual understanding and common interests. Minister states, that two countries have already achieved a significant progress in various directions, with many more opportunities ahead.

