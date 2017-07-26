News
Armenia and Israel sign documents
12:41, 26.07.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenia and Israel signed a number of documents following talks between Israeli regional cooperation minister Tzachi Hanegbi and Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian. 

The ministers signed an agreement on lifting visa requirements for holders of diplomatic passports and the convention on the exclusion of double tax and preventing tax evasion.

Minister of Culture of Armenia Armen Amiryan and Minister of Regional Cooperation of Israel Tzachi Hanegbi signed a program on cooperation in the spheres of culture, education and science, sports and youth for 2017-2020.

