News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 27
USD
478.76
EUR
556.89
RUB
7.99
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.76
EUR
556.89
RUB
7.99
Show news feed
Blogger Lapshin requests extradition to Israel
17:47, 26.07.2017
Region:Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian-Israeli blogger Alexander Lapshin sentenced to three years in prison by Baku Court of Grave Crimes has requested an extradition to Israel, the blogger’s attorney, Eduard Chernin, told TASS Wednesday.

“Today I met with Lapshin. He has submitted an application on extradition to Israel,” Chernin noted.

The attorney also added that Lapshin, who is a Russian, Ukrainian and Israeli citizen, refused to appeal the court judgment. “My client thanked the Russian Embassy for the readiness to support him in case he wishes to be extradited to Russia. But he wishes to be extradited to Israel, in connection with which he signed an application in the relevant form,” Chernin noted.  

In his words, the issue is now up to the Israeli side, which, in case of a positive answer, must turn to the Azerbaijani Justice Ministry. Afterwards, pursuant to the procedure, a court session should be held, which will adopt a decision on the extradition.

On July 20, the Baku court sentenced blogger Alexander Lapshin to three years in jail on charges of public appeals to violent capture of authority and violation of law on infringement of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Russian embassy ready to assist Lapshin's extradition from Azerbaijan
If Lapshin wants to use the opportunity provided for by this agreement, the embassy will render the necessary assistance...
Lawyer: Impossible to extradite blogger Alexander Lapshin now
The court's decision did not enter into force...
 Committee to Protect Journalists condemns blogger Alexander Lapshin’s verdict
Alexander Lapshin should not be in jail for traveling to a disputed region...
 Russia continues defending legitimate rights of Alexander Lapshin
“We are against criminalization of the visits to any territory in any region...
 Israel is not commenting on blogger Alexander Lapshin’s verdict
Spokesperson for Israeli foreign ministry Emmanuel Nahshon did not comment on the issue...
 Lapshin’s lawyer not ruling out extradition to Russia or Israel
Lawyer described the verdict as “more than a good one”...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news