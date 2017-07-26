Blogger Lapshin requests extradition to Israel

Russian-Israeli blogger Alexander Lapshin sentenced to three years in prison by Baku Court of Grave Crimes has requested an extradition to Israel, the blogger’s attorney, Eduard Chernin, told TASS Wednesday.

“Today I met with Lapshin. He has submitted an application on extradition to Israel,” Chernin noted.

The attorney also added that Lapshin, who is a Russian, Ukrainian and Israeli citizen, refused to appeal the court judgment. “My client thanked the Russian Embassy for the readiness to support him in case he wishes to be extradited to Russia. But he wishes to be extradited to Israel, in connection with which he signed an application in the relevant form,” Chernin noted.

In his words, the issue is now up to the Israeli side, which, in case of a positive answer, must turn to the Azerbaijani Justice Ministry. Afterwards, pursuant to the procedure, a court session should be held, which will adopt a decision on the extradition.

On July 20, the Baku court sentenced blogger Alexander Lapshin to three years in jail on charges of public appeals to violent capture of authority and violation of law on infringement of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.