Armenia analyst: Even China has interests in South Caucasus

YEREVAN. – Even China has interests in this region, analyst and political scientist Hayk Martirosyan said at a press conference on Friday.

He noted this when asked by the Armenian News-NEWS.am reporter as to whether the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict can be considered a matter solely between the Armenian and Azerbaijani parties, and whether the international community will allow the start of a new large-scale war in the region.

In this connection, the analyst noted that China has problems within the country regarding the Turkic Uighurs, who are directly related to Turkey.

“This problem is often directly related to Turkey, since the Uighurs are getting the support of Ankara itself,” explained the political scientist. “The strengthening of Ankara’s position in the region, including from territorial aspect, is not convenient for China, too, and this is very well understood in Beijing.”

Also, Martirosyan said he is not sure whether the international community, or any country, will truly want to stop Azerbaijan, if it decided to resume military actions in Nagorno-Karabakh.