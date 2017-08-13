Environmentalist: Armenia needs environmental police

The environmental culture is very weakly expressed in Armenia, environmentalist and former Minister of Nature Preservation of Armenia, Karine Danielyan, told Armenian News – NEWS.am.
In her words, environmental education is very important from that standpoint. “That is our constant struggle with the Ministry of Education, which sees no special need in this,” the expert added.
According to Danielyan, creation of an environmental policy would favor Armenia. In this connection, she recalled her experience of work as a Deputy Mayor and establishment of such a subunit upon her initiative during that period.
“The humanity has entered a stage, when the planet suffers harm due to its activity. Each year is announced as record-breaking by its warmth, cold, extreme weather phenomena and anomalies. The number of disasters is growing each year, causing greater economic harm and casualties. But the humanity—I’m not talking about experts—doesn’t understand what is going on,” the expert noted.
In her words, on this occasion the UN Secretary-General has sent a letter to the leaders of all countries, in which it is stressed that each citizen should know about the principles and objectives of sustainable development and take part in these processes. Thus, it is necessary to pay more attention to the education, she added.