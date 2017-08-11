World’s oldest man dies in Israel

The world’s oldest man, Yisrael Kristal, died in Israel on Friday. The supercentenarian, who survived the horrors of the Holocaust, passed away at the age of 113, RIA Novosti reports, citing i24news.
Krtistal was born in Poland. During the WWII, he was moved with his family from one concentration camp to another. Two of his children died in the Łódź Ghetto. Kristal’s wife was then killed in Auschwitz.
In 1950, he emigrated to Israel and spent the last years of his life in Haifa, being supported by his children from the second marriage, as well as his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In 2016, Kristal passed the Jewish ceremony of Bar Mitzvah, which he was not able to take part in when 13, as require by tradition.
Kristal was to celebrate his 114th anniversary on September 15.