Scientists reveal secret of Game of Thrones’ popularity
11:16, 16.08.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Culture

American researchers revealed why fans of Game of Thrones from all over the world like the television series so much, Science Alert reported.

According to a new study of viewer heart rates, there's a certain dramatic tension that tends to get the audience's blood pumping more than epic bouts of violence.

Their research is based on 2.3 million measurements from 300 viewers taken by the developers of the Cardiogram app for Apple Watch, which invited its users to enrol in a special experiment called "What Game of Thrones does to your Heart Rate".

It turned out that the main reason of popularity of Game of Thrones are dialogues between heroes.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
