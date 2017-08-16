Armenia economist: EAEU labor market should be regulated

YEREVAN. – Labor market of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) needs regulation.
Armenia-based “Alternative” Research Center Director, economist Tatul Manaseryan, stated the above-said at Wednesday’s videoconference between Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Belarus.
In his words, pension issues stem from regional integration requirements.
“First of all, the [EAEU] labor market should be regulated, whereas the pension market is a function of the labor market,” Manaseryan noted.
He added that all this needs to be unified within the EAEU.
The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.