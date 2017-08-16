News
Armenia economist: EAEU labor market should be regulated
18:05, 16.08.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Labor market of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) needs regulation.

Armenia-based “Alternative” Research Center Director, economist Tatul Manaseryan, stated the above-said at Wednesday’s videoconference between Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Belarus.

In his words, pension issues stem from regional integration requirements.

“First of all, the [EAEU] labor market should be regulated, whereas the pension market is a function of the labor market,” Manaseryan noted.

He added that all this needs to be unified within the EAEU.

The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

Հայերեն and Русский
