Unknown man stabs driver to death after he hit police officers in Barcelona

A Spanish man killed in a vehicle that hit police officers in Barcelona was not shot dead by police but stabbed by an unknown man, RIA Novosti reported quoting Vanguardia.
According to the reports, white Ford Focus hit police officers after a terrorist attack in downtown Barcelona. Later police said the man killed in a vehicle had no connection to the attack.
The killed man was the owner of a vehicle, but the circumstances of his death made police to give new assessment of the situation.
At least 13 people were killed and over 100 got injuries after a van ploughed into the crowd in Barcelona on Thursday. Two suspects were arrested, butthe driver is at large.