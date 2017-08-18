News
Unknown man stabs driver to death after he hit police officers in Barcelona
10:17, 18.08.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

A Spanish man killed in a vehicle that hit police officers in Barcelona was not shot dead by police but stabbed by an unknown man, RIA Novosti reported quoting Vanguardia.

According to the reports, white Ford Focus hit police officers after a terrorist attack in downtown Barcelona. Later police said the man killed in a vehicle had no connection to the attack.

The killed man was the owner of a vehicle, but the circumstances of his death made police to give new assessment of the situation.

At least 13 people were killed and over 100 got injuries after a van ploughed into the crowd in Barcelona on Thursday. Two suspects were arrested, butthe driver is at large.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
