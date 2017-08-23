News
California Armenian to be sentenced in his 5-year-old son killing
15:23, 23.08.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

California Armenian who pleaded guilty to killing his 5-year-old son Aramazd amid a bitter custody battle is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday.

Aramazd Andressian, Sr., 35, faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison, ABC News reported.

Boy’s mother reported him missing on April 22, after his father, with whom she shares custody, failed to show up to their arranged meeting point to drop off their son.

Aramazd Andressian Sr. was found unresponsive in Arroyo Park early morning on April 22, a short distance from his vehicle. The toddler, however, was not with his father at that time.

The body was later foound near Lake Cacuma in Santa-Barbara.

 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
