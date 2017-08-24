News
Armenia, Turkmenistan sign about dozen documents (PHOTOS)
16:07, 24.08.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics


 
YEREVAN. – Within the framework of the Turkmen president’s official visit, the presidential residence of Armenia on Thursday was the venue for extended talks between the delegations from both countries (PHOTOS).

As a result of these high-level negotiations, President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan and his Turkmen colleague Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov have signed a joint statement, press office of the President of Armenian informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In addition, about a dozen documents were signed toward making Armenia-Turkmenistan cooperation grow deeper in several domains.

Presidents Sargsyan and Berdimuhamedov summed up the results of these talks with statements for members of the media.

