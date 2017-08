Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II and spiritual leader of Aerbaijan Allahshukur Pashazadeh will meet in September, spokesperson for Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin Fr. Vahram Melikyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“According to preliminary information, the meeting is set for September 8 in Moscow,” he said.

The meeting is organized under mediation of Patriarch of Moscow and all Rus Kirill.