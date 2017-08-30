Armenian businessman killed in Russia

An unidentified person has shot dead Armenian entrepreneur Kamo Harutyunyan in Magnitogorsk, Russia.

The 36-year-old businessman’s dead body with gunshot wounds was found Tuesday night nearby a house, noted representative Vladimir Shishkov of the Chelyabinsk Oblast (province) administration of the Russian Investigative Committee.

A source from the law enforcement agencies told Lenta.ru, a Moscow-based online newspaper, that Harutyunyan was heading toward the gate of his house on late Tuesday evening.

“At that moment an unidentified person approached him,” the source added. “According to witnesses, there was a loud chat between the men. Subsequently, the unidentified person opened fire from a gun, firing more than ten bullets toward the businessman.”

Harutyunyan died on the spot, whereas the assailant disappeared.

According to the main theory, the cause of this murder was a business-related dispute.

Even though the victim and the murderer were previously acquainted, other possible motives for the murder are also investigated.

Kamo Harutyunyan was a leader of the Armenian community in Magnitogorsk.