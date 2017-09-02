News
Saturday
September 02
News
Terrorist attack on power plant leaves 15 dead in Iraq
19:00, 02.09.2017
Region:Middle East
Theme: Politics

At least 15 people were killed and 11 more injured on Saturday when terrorists staged a suicide attack on a power plant in Iraq’s northern Saladin province, according to local security sources.

The attack occurred in the morning when seven suicide bombers wearing explosive belts stormed al-Jalsiyah power plant, some 100 km north of the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, the source told Xinhua on condition of anonymity. 

The security forces, backed by paramilitary Hashd Shaabi fighters, fought back the attackers and secured the plant after shooting the suicide bombers or forcing them to detonate themselves, the source said.

The clashes also resulted in the killing of six workers of the plant and two security members, along with nine others wounded, the source added.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
