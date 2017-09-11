Tsarukyan: Some offer to withdraw from Eurasian Union? In exchange for what?

YEREVAN. – If anyone offers to withdraw from Eurasian Union, it is unclear what they offer in exchange, head of Tsarukyan parliamentary group Gagik Tsarukyan told reporters.

He did not agree that the party refuses to discuss such initiatives.

“Whatever party raises the issue, I instruct our party members to take part in the discussion and form their opinion. But, let's imagine we withdraw from the Union . What then? Will the investments come? Will life be easier? We need to act wisely,” Tsarukyan said.

Opposition Yelk bloc proposed an initiative on Armenia’s withdrawal from the Eurasian Union.