Official: Customs corridor between Armenia and Iran will speed up road traffic
15:03, 11.09.2017
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Customs corridor between Armenia and Iran will enable to greatly speed up the road traffic, representative of the Armenian government said in the parliament on Monday.

Vakhtang Mirumyan explained that the agreement submitted for parliament’s approval says if the cargo is inspected on one side of the border it would not be inspected for the second time on the other. The customs services of the two countries would trust the customs declaration signed by their colleagues.

The deal has already been approved by the Armenian government and Iranian parliament.

 

 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
