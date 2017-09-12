News
Newspaper: Armenia to have new coalition government
11:22, 12.09.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The makeup of the new government of Armenia after April 2018 is becoming more clearly outlined, according to Zhoghovurd (People) newspaper.

“The position for one of the three deputy PMs in the makeup of the government to be formed next year will be given to the PAP [Prosperous Armenia Party] (or that is the same, the NA [National Assembly] Tsarukyan Faction), and thus the RPA [Republican Party of Armenia], [Armenian Revolutionary Federation] ARF [Dashnaktsutyun Party], and PAP will again form a new coalition [government].

“PAP Chairman [MP, and businessman] Gagik Tsarukyan did not rule out this prospect.

“[And] when asked, ‘If [incumbent President and RPA Chairman] Serzh Sargsyan becomes PM [after April 2018], is he a desired PM candidate to you?’ he said, ‘When the RPA will make its respective decision, nominate its candidate, then we’ll say,’” wrote Zhoghovurd.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն
