Thursday
September 14
Newspaper: If Armenia leaves EAEU, Turkey and Azerbaijan to join this union?
10:56, 14.09.2017
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – A terribly absurd argument has been brought forth these days that if Armenia leaves the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Turkey and Azerbaijan will enter it, said Edmon Marukyan, an MP from the National Assembly “Way Out” Faction opposition bloc of Armenia, speaking to 168 Zham (Hour) newspaper.

“First, if Azerbaijan and Turkey wish to enter the EAEU, I don’t think that Armenia will be able to counter it,” Marukyan added. “Second, Turkey and Azerbaijan have so much understanding of developing their relations that they will never enter into the makeup of the EAEU. Turkey will not leave its high purchasing power 500-million [person] market with the European Union and come enter into the 170-million [person] poor, low-level, limited EAEU market.

“Third, Turkey is conducting free trade with the EAEU member countries now, too. As for Azerbaijan, it is in a beneficial position at this moment because the sanctions imposed against Russia don’t apply to it, whereas they apply to Armenia. And they [Azerbaijan] will never take such a step.”

The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

