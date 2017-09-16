German company plans to build world's largest electric vehicle charging station

German Sortimo plans to build the world's largest electric vehicle charging station that will allow more than 4 thousand cars to be charged in a single day.

The station will be built between Ulm and Augsburg, and the design will take into account the fact that the highway consists of six lanes, and it is necessary to make sure that any owner of the vehicle can comfortably reach the charger and connect the car in a short time, managing director Klaus Emler

The visitors will be offered to charge a car, but also to have a rest, to eat, to shop and work.