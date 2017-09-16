News
Analyst does not pin great hopes on upcoming talk between Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs
15:54, 16.09.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – There is no expectation from the forthcoming talk between the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Armenian former MP, International Center for Human Development think tank director, analyst Tevan Poghosyan, stated the aforesaid at a press conference on Saturday.

He added, however, that the parties are obligated to use all the opportunities to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

“Let’s hope that the topic of the talks will be the implementation of the agreements they had reached [during the summits] in Vienna [(Austria)] and Saint Petersburg [(Russia)],” Poghosyan stressed.

Aside from this, the analyst noted that the Armenian side needs to commence an active development of science, economy and army, and always realize that the war is not over yet.

