Father Antranig Ayvazian: Many Armenians are returning to Syria

YEREVAN. – Many Armenians, who had left Syria because of the war, are now returning.

Father Antranig Ayvazian, spiritual leader of Armenian Catholic Church in Syria, told the aforementioned to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

He noted that there are now 7,000 Armenians in Syria, and primarily the church takes care of their needs.

“Now, we have brought a mobile hospital from Japan, which goes to all Armenian villages and provides appropriate [medical] assistance,” Ayvazian added.

In his words, however, Armenians and other Christian people living in northern Syria are in a more difficult situation.

“Unfortunately, the Kurds [there] are robbing the Armenians, the Christian people,” Fr. Ayvazian said. “Now, we have recovered seven hospitals that were destroyed during the war, and now they serve the people there, and we are able to struggle.”