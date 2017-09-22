News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 22
USD
478.23
EUR
574.4
RUB
8.26
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.23
EUR
574.4
RUB
8.26
Show news feed
Father Antranig Ayvazian: Many Armenians are returning to Syria
11:14, 22.09.2017
Region:Armenia, Diaspora, Middle East
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Many Armenians, who had left Syria because of the war, are now returning.

Father Antranig Ayvazian, spiritual leader of Armenian Catholic Church in Syria, told the aforementioned to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

He noted that there are now 7,000 Armenians in Syria, and primarily the church takes care of their needs.

“Now, we have brought a mobile hospital from Japan, which goes to all Armenian villages and provides appropriate [medical] assistance,” Ayvazian added.

In his words, however, Armenians and other Christian people living in northern Syria are in a more difficult situation.

“Unfortunately, the Kurds [there] are robbing the Armenians, the Christian people,” Fr. Ayvazian said. “Now, we have recovered seven hospitals that were destroyed during the war, and now they serve the people there, and we are able to struggle.”

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian MP of Syria: Armenians are returning to Aleppo, even from Europe and North America
The Syrian government is making every effort so that the country’s population returns to normal life within a short period of time…
 Israel opposes Iran presence in Syria
Israeli government member Yoav Galant said they will find a means to defend themselves from this threat…
 Ministerial meeting on Syria set for September 21
He explained that the meeting held at the initiative of EU has no relation to the International Syria Support Group...
 Iraq launches operations near Syria border
To clear the area from the Islamic State terrorist groups...
 Analyst: Armenia soldiers’ engagement in demining Syria will be important humanitarian mission
The entire Christian world, Armenia, and the Armenian community in Syria have long been under threat of reprisal [by the Islamic State]…
 Syrian army breaks ISIS siege on Deir Ez-Zor
The army reached the eastern city of Deir ez-Zor...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news