About 900 Azerbaijani citizens join ISIS terrorists

About 900 Azerbaijani citizens joined illegal armed units and terrorist organizations in Syria and Iraq, a source in Azerbaijan's State Security Service told Interfax.

"The information available to us indicates that approximately 900 citizens of Azerbaijan have joined illegal armed formations and terrorist organizations since the start of hostilities in the Middle East [in Syria and Iraq]. We also have information that most of them have been killed in counter-terrorism operations," the source said.

Azerbaijani State Security Service deputy head Maj. Gen. Ilgar Musayev told Interfax earlier that 82 people who joined terrorist organizations were prosecuted after returning to Azerbaijan. Another 151 people were stripped of Azerbaijani citizenship for taking part in hostilities on the side of terrorist organizations.