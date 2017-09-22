News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 22
USD
478.3
EUR
574.1
RUB
8.31
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.3
EUR
574.1
RUB
8.31
Show news feed
Council of Europe launches Article 46 in relation to Azerbaijan
20:05, 22.09.2017
Region:Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe warned the Azerbaijani government about the consequences for not fulfilling the verdict of the European Court of Human Rights.

As a result of the meeting on September 19-21, the Council of Europe’s Committee of Ministers adopted final resolution on 267 judgments and decisions from the Strasbourg court, concerning 20 different countries, one of them Azerbaijan.

The Secretariat was instructed to prepare a draft interim resolution on the Ilgar Mammadov case which will give formal notice to Azerbaijan of Committee of Ministers' intention to submit to the European Court the issue of failure by the country to fulfill its obligation under Article 46 § 1 (failure to comply with the decision of the European Court) of the European Convention.

The resolution will be submitted to the meeting of the Committee on October 25, 2017.

Article 46 has never been applied. The essence of the application of Article 46 is that the Committee of Ministers conveys the question of not enforcing the decision of the ECHR to the court itself. If the latter comes to a conclusion that there is no execution and it is not legally justified, the matter is again submitted to the Committee of Ministers for taking appropriate measures in connection with the country's failure to meet its obligations to the organization. These measures can have the character of sanctions. However, experts have difficulties to predict in what form this can be implemented, because there is no precedent.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
PACE rapporteur on Azerbaijan resigned due to corruption scandal
Desteks received funding from Azerbaijan for his non-profit association in Belgium…
 Council of Europe chief calls for unprecedented legal action against Azerbaijan
“We cannot have political prisoners in Europe...
 Armenia deputy speaker: PACE will clearly express its will over Agramunt's resignation
“During this period Pedro Agramunt actually showed that he has absolutely no respect towards any values...
 MP: Armenian delegation to PACE will change its tactics
Two reports on Azerbaijan will be discussed during the upcoming autumn session...
 Armenia delegation: PACE may consider terminating Azerbaijan delegation’s powers
After the latest corruption scandal about the Azerbaijani president’s family…
 PACE welcomes all initiatives aimed at shedding light on alleged corruption
PACE vice president comments on investigation related to “caviar diplomacy”…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news