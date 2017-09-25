News
Karabak's Chartar city and France's Decines-Charpieu city sign declaration of friendship
21:12, 25.09.2017
Region:World News, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

On September 25, a Declaration of Friendship was signed between Chartar city of Karabakh and Decines-Charpieu city of France. The signing ceremony took place in the Sevak Ghukasyan Culture and Sports Palace in Chartar.

On behalf of the city of Chartar, the Declaration was signed by Mayor Arthur Aghabekyan, and on behalf of the city of Decines-Charpieu - Mayor Laurence Fautra.  Karabakh Foreign Minister Karen Mirzoyan, head of the Martuni region administration Karen Tovmasyan were present at the signing ceremony.

The Declaration, in particular, notes that welcoming the consistent steps by the Karabakh people to create and develop a free and democratic society, as well as emphasizing the need to promote dialogue among peoples and establish lasting peace in the South Caucasus, the sides have decided to establish friendly relations between the two communities. The Declaration is aimed at developing relations between the two cities, as well as implementing joint programs in the spheres of education, culture, and sports.

Thus, Decines-Charpieu became the 8th among French cities to establish friendly relations with the cities of the Republic of Artsakh.

In total, 15 cooperation agreements were signed between the cities of Artsakh and the cities of the USA, France, the Basque Country, and Brazil, as well as an agreement between Artsakh and the department of Drome in France.

