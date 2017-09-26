Karabakh President makes new appointments

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Bako Sahakyan, on Tuesday approved the government’s decision on releasing Komitas Karapetyan from the post of Director of the Artsakh Republic State Service on Emergency Situations, in connection with his assuming a new position.

On the same day, the President signed a decree according to which, Karapetyan was appointed Artsakh Republic President’s representative at large, Central Information Department of the Office of the NKR President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, Bako Sahakyan approved the government’s decision on appointing Karen Sargsyan as Director of the Artsakh Republic State Service on Emergency Situations.

On the same day, the President signed another decree according to which, Sargsyan was released from the post of Artsakh Republic President’s representative at large.

In addition, President Sahakyan approved the government’s decision on releasing Karen Yeghishyan from the position of Head of the Shahumyan Regional Administration, in connection with his assuming a new post.

On the same day, the President approved another decision of the government according to which, Harut Mnatsakanyan was appointed Head of the Shahumyan Regional Administration.

Furthermore, Bako Sahakyan signed a decree on appointing Spartak Tevosyan adviser to the Artsakh Republic President – head of the economic department.

And according to another Presidential decree signed on the same day, Slavik Asryan was appointed adviser to the NKR President.