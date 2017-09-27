British official says UK supports OSCE Minsk Group efforts on Karabakh conflict settlement

YEREVAN. – Great Britain is actively supporting the OSCE Minsk Group efforts aimed at peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
Sir Alan Duncan, the British Minister of State for Europe and the Americas, on Wednesday stated about the aforementioned at the National Assembly of Armenia.
Also, the British official noted that the UK is encouraging the parties to this conflict to be actively engaged in the negotiation process, and added that this can lead to considerable economic progress and broad stability in the region.