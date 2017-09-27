Sir Alan Duncan: UK condemns crimes committed in 1915

YEREVAN. – Great Britain condemns the crimes that were committed in 1915.
Sir Alan Duncan, the British Minister of State for Europe and the Americas, on Wednesday stated the aforementioned at the National Assembly of Armenia.
When asked by an Armenian lawmaker why Great Britain cannot recognize Armenian Genocide as Germany did, Duncan responded that he just came from the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute and no one can go out from there without emotion.
He added that Great Britain condemns this crime, and its parliamentary documents attest to the respective atrocities that were committed.
The British official said he condemns what had occurred, and history speaks very clearly about these facts.