News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 29
USD
478.32
EUR
562.84
RUB
8.22
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.32
EUR
562.84
RUB
8.22
Show news feed
Newspaper: US hints that Armenia PM’s son-in-law is unwanted
11:22, 29.09.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Deputy Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources Hayk Harutyunyan, who is Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan’s son-in-law, will soon no longer coordinate the renewable energy sector of the Republic of Armenia (RA), reported Zhamanak (Times) newspaper.

“His powers will be changed, and from now on he will oversee the [natural] gas sector—including the Iran-Armenia gas pipeline—which is more profitable.

“According to our information, this sectoral relocating of his is due to dissatisfaction by the American side.

“Months ago, US Ambassador [to Armenia] Richard Mills had announced about the potential of 8 billion dollars in the renewable energy sector of the RA. It is known that in addition to formally coordinating, K. Karapetyan’s family, and especially Deputy Minister H. Harutyunyan, has their own business plans in the renewable energy sector.

“Studying the investment opportunities, the American side has actually noticed a clash of interests, and that is why it hinted at the undesirability of this branch of energy being coordinated by the Prime Minister’s son-in-law,” wrote Zhamanak.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: EAEU PMs’ Yerevan meeting promises to be interesting
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will also attend this event…
 Armenia missile system smuggling case trial: Igla is brought to courtroom
But defendant Samvel Babayan, former Defense Minister and Defense Army Commander of Nagorno-Karabakh, announced at court that it cannot be considered a weapon because it does not have a battery…
 Address by President Serzh Sargsyan on Independence Day (PHOTOS)
Migration flows have dramatically grown in the modern world…
 Newspaper: How much did authorities spend on Armenia-Diaspora conference?
It is hard to say what will be remembered from this event if everything does not go beyond the level of speeches…
 Newspaper: Why did Gagik Tsarukyan not attend Armenia-Diaspora conference?
His spokesperson shed light on this matter…
 Newspaper: Tsarukyan bloc to run in Armenia local elections
As for Way Out opposition bloc, the respective discussions are still underway…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news