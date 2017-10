President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who is also chairman of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) of Turkey, delivered a speech at the party’s provincial meeting in Erzurum.

The Turkish president stated that the 2019 elections are approaching and they need prepare for them, according to Milliyet (Nationality) daily of Turkey.

“We don’t want a new June 7 [elections, when the AKP received fewer votes],” said Erdoğan. “If the Justice and Development Party lose, entire Turkey will lose.”