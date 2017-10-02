Catalonia independence referendum: Local leader says results were impressive

Carles Puigdemont, President of the Generalitat of Catalonia, considered impressive the results of Sunday’s referendum on Catalonia’s independence from Spain, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.

“The response of the citizens is impressive. Legitimacy and dignity!” Puigdemont commented on his Twitter account.

Earlier he had said the residents of this autonomy had reached the right of sovereignty.

The Catalonian leader, however, called on the European Union not to disregard the human rights violations by Spanish police during this referendum, but expressed readiness to discourse with Madrid.

As reported earlier, Jordi Turull, official representative of the Generalitat of Catalonia, announced that 90 percent of those who voted in Sunday’s referendum supported Catalonia’s secession from Spain.

“Only 2.3 million people took part in the voting,” Turull said. According to the Catalonian government data, however, 5.3 million people were eligible to vote in this plebiscite.

Madrid, on the other hand, considers the Catalonia independence referendum to be unlawful, and the Constitutional Court of Spain had prohibited the conduct of this plebiscite.

According to the Catalonian authorities, 844 people were injured in the clashes between Spanish law enforcement and referendum supporters.

And the Spanish Ministry of the Interior, in turn, reported about 33 injured police officers.

The Prime Minister of Spain, Mariano Rajoy, for his part, announced that “no self-determination referendum was held” in Catalonia. But at the same time, he expressed readiness to hold a dialogue with Barcelona, within the framework of the law.