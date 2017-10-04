US senator says Azerbaijan was bribing European politicians

According to reports, Azerbaijani authorities transferred €2.5 billion from four hidden companies that are registered in the UK, and by way of the Estonia branch of the Danske Bank (Danish bank), for bribing European politicians and money laundering, from 2012 to 2015.
US Senator Sheldon Whitehouse noted about the aforesaid in his opening remarks at the Senate hearings on the fight against kleptocracy, pointing to Azerbaijan as an example of a kleptocratic state, reported the Voice of America Armenian Service.
In a kleptocratic state, its tyrant authorities plunder the people of the land.
According to Charles Davidson, Executive Director of the Kleptocracy Initiative at Hudson Institute, a kleptocratic government attempts to spread its evil everywhere.
But he stressed that the West has a powerful tool for having an effect on kleptocrats, since dictators that rob their own people very often keep their resources and possessions in the West.