Wednesday
October 04
Over 146,000 Armenia citizens visit Georgia in September
16:41, 04.10.2017
Region:Georgia
Theme: Economics, Society

According to the statistics that are posted on the website of the Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a total of 763,729 foreign citizens visited Georgia in September, and this is 20.9 percent more than the respective indicator for the year past. 

Russian citizens are in the first place, they are followed by Azerbaijani citizens, and Armenian citizens wrap up the top three. 

More than 146 thousand citizens of Armenia visited Georgia this September, and this is 11.8 percent more, as compared with the same period last year.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
