Serzh Sargsyan: We need to explain Armenia’s competitive advantages to Italian businessmen
17:10, 06.10.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

YEREVAN. – The Ambassador of Armenia to Italy, Victoria Baghdasaryan, on Friday presented a report to President Serzh Sargsyan of Armenia, with respect to economic relations between the two countries.

Noting that this year marks the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Italy, the President, in turn, stressed that shared history is at the heart of Armenian-Italian relations, press office of the President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“It’s no secret that Italy is one of our important partners in Europe, also in trade and economic relations,” Sargsyan added. “It’s no secret also that we are deeply interested in deepening these relations with Italy.

“Our trade has grown substantially over the past two years.

“[But] we have to do a lot of work to present our capabilities, our products in Italy.

“I believe we need to explain Armenia’s relative competitive advantages, as compared to other countries, to Italian businessmen. I also mean our membership in the Eurasian Economic Union [which comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan].”

